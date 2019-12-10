× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer today but not for long

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and a big cool down… Temperatures will climb to the low-mid 70s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect more clouds than sun today with low rain chances for most of the day. Showers will build in later this afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in. Our biggest rain chances will be tonight to Wednesday morning.

Expect a soggy start to your Wednesday but rain should move out by midday. As colder air moves in behind the cold front, we could see some sleet or snow mix in for areas closer to Williamsburg, Gloucester, and the Eastern Shore. With the wet ground and recent warm days, accumulation is unlikely. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s tomorrow and it will be windy.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Expect freezing temperatures Thursday morning and afternoon highs only in the low 40s. We will warm back to the 50s and 60s for Friday and the weekend. Another round of rain is expected Friday to Saturday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Lows near 40. Winds: W/N 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 10th

1992 Heavy Rain: 2.12″ rain Salisbury

