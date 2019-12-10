Toasting Tuesday with Beringer Pink Moscato on Coast Live

Posted 12:50 pm, December 10, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We raise a glass this Toasting Tuesday with Beringer Pink Moscato, a fun, lighthearted wine with a smooth and refreshing finish. It has the attractive floral and tropical fruit aromas of Moscato with a hint of ripe red berry and is described as a soft-sweet wine that is perfect for any occasion. For more information visit mainandvinewine.com.

