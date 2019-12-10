Teen People Taking Action award winner gifts ballet students with new gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - We have a great update on one of our People Taking Action award winners.

News 3 recently brought you the inspirational story of Juliet Lancey, a senior at Norfolk Academy who loves ballet.

Every week, she volunteers her own time to teach ballet to the students at Tidewater Park Elementary School.

The program has no money, so Juliet was thinking of using money from her college fund to buy the girls leotards and dancing shoes.

We presented her with one of our People Taking Action awards, and our partner, Southern Bank, gave her a $300 Visa gift card. Juliet used that money to outfit her students.

"It's something that I get to do and something that I have to do. Like, it was the kind of thing that I would wake up in the morning and I would be so excited on Mondays and I would be like, 'It's time for me to go hang out with my girls!' and it was such an incredible opportunity," said Juliet.

Juliet's been teaching these young ballerinas for three years!

