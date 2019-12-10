Teen gunned down in Virginia Beach remembered by family, friends one year later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Wednesday it will have been a year since 17-year-old Chris Ross took his last breath.

The young man was a football star at Ocean Lakes High School and up-and-coming musician.

His friend Marquis Glover told News 3, “this [kid was] a great leader for the younger generation.”

The teenager was gunned down on the 2700 block of Elson Green Ave in the Red Mill section of Virginia Beach during a party in 2018.

19-year-old Jacob Meadows is facing murder charges in connection. Court documents state the shooting started over a drug deal.

Chris would have turned 18 in November. Family and friend said this past year has been agonizing.

