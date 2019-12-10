Police investigating after fatal crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Crews were investigating on the scene at Route 58 westbound at the intersection of the Franklin Bypass and South Quay Road.

Officials received the call around 12:43 a.m., advising of the accident involving a passenger vehicle.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

Upon preliminary investigation, police say the vehicle left the roadway and then impacted a street sign and several trees.

Around 2 a.m., police said that one lane was closed in the immediate area of the crash, however, reports say there will be incremental and complete lane closures for an extended period of time as the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

Suffolk Public Works crews will be placing detour signs, reports say.

The name of the victim will be provided after next of kin have been notified. Suffolk Police continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.