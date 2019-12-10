New burger restaurant opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – BurgerIM, a fast-growing burger chain from California, has announced the opening of its first location in Norfolk.

The new fast food joint is now open at the Norfolk Premium Outlets in the Food Pavilion located at 1551 Premium Outlets Boulevard Suite 270.

BurgerIM has gourmet burgers, which includes 10 different patties such as angus, dry aged, wagyu, Spanish beef, chicken, salmon, Greek lamb and falafel.

“We’re excited to officially open our doors in Norfolk and are committed to becoming a valued member of the community,” said Joseph McCullough, Norfolk’s BurgerIM franchisee. “At BurgerIM we’re all about giving guests what they crave, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from our new neighbors so far. We’re looking forward to serving up our customizable re-IMagined gourmet burgers to our new guests for many years to come!”

The burgers are customizable with sauces made in-house and different topping. The restaurant sells sides, as well. The menu includes chicken wings, chicken strips, milkshakes, fries and more.

The menu has options for vegan, pescatarian and keto diets, according to the release.

