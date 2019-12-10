“I just want my dog back,” owner says after home is broken into and dog goes missing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A dog is missing and its owner said he was dog-napped after she said a burglary happened in her home on Monday.

“We realized his bed and his blanket, TJ’s bed and blanket, were also taken,” Toni Turcotte, the dog’s owner, said. “Then I knew he wasn’t lost in the fields or woods or anything, but they had taken him.”

The dog, TJ, was missing along with a safe, jewelry, guns, a pick-up truck, among other items as well. Turcotte said it was the first time she and her husband were victims of a break-in burglary.

“I don’t care about all the material things, they can be replaced, Or not, I don’t care,” Turcotte said. “I just want my dog back.”

TJ is a yorkie dog and was adopted three years ago. Turcotte called TJ her “little baby” and said she picked up him from a litter. Their home lies in the rural part of Chesapeake with a fenced-off backyard and extensive fields beyond their property.

Turcotte said she arrived home from work at about 4:00 p.m. She noticed that the garage door would not open. Turcotte walked through the backyard and noticed a mesh screen ripped off the window and the door completely wide open.

She said she entered the house, but quickly exited as she was not sure if the burglars were still inside.

“When the door was open I ran in, afraid my dog had gotten out,” Turcotte said.

Mud tracks were found on the porch. She said the burglars “trashed” the rooms and also left the refrigerator opened.

She contacted the police and where police arrived, they started to investigate and dust for finger prints. Police told News 3 they are continuing to investigate.

Now, Turcotte made a plea to the person who took TJ: “Take good care of my dog and give him back,” Turcotte said, when asked what her message was to those that took TJ. “Drop him off at a vet.”