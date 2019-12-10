Getting ready for the holidays with Zeiders American Dream Theater on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Music, shows and events are a huge part of the holidays, especially in Hampton Roads. Bart Kuebler and Elizabeth Terrell from Zeiders American Dream Theater discusses some of their upcoming shows that are sure to get us in the holiday spirit and perform "The Man With The Bag" live in our studio.

Holiday Shows at Zeiders:

"Holidivas" Holiday Cabaret on Thursday, December 12th - 15th, Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2:30 p.m.

"Jae Sinnett: Zero to 60", a Holiday Quartet on Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 p.m.

"Too Many Santas" presented by Children's Theater of Hampton Roads on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

"Holiday Brass and Brews" with Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, December 21st at 7:00 p.m.

