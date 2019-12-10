First Warning Forecast: Tracking a wet morning, brief changeover to sleet or snow possible

Showers overnight and plunging temperatures as a strong cold front moves through. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.

Rain will be likely early Wednesday. Again, doesn’t look like it’ll be a washout. You’ll need the umbrella as you head to work or school, but won’t on the way home. As colder air moves in behind the cold front, we could see some sleet or snow mix in for areas closer to Williamsburg, Gloucester, and the Eastern Shore. With the wet ground and recent warm days, accumulation is unlikely. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s tomorrow and it will be windy. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to near 30. This will make for a very cold start Thursday. Expect wind chills in the 20s as you head out the door. Overall, it is going to be a frigid day with many of us in the upper 30s and low 40s! The gusty northerly wind will not help. At least skies will be sunny.

An area of low pressure will move in for the end of the work week and weekend with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It’s looking like a 50/50 weekend with rain possible on Saturday and drying out for Sunday.