First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in and warm temperatures moving out

has been very spring-like with many communities reaching the low and mid 70s. Our record high in Norfolk of 78 degrees set back in 2007 should be safe. Rain chances will increase this evening as a strong cold front approaches. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 40s overnight with rain.

Rain will be likely early Wednesday. Again, doesn’t look like it’ll be a washout. You’ll need the umbrella as you head to work or school, but won’t on the way home. As colder air moves in behind the cold front, we could see some sleet or snow mix in for areas closer to Williamsburg, Gloucester, and the Eastern Shore. With the wet ground and recent warm days, accumulation is unlikely. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s tomorrow and it will be windy. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to near 30. This will make for a very cold start Thursday. Expect wind chills in the 20s as you head out the door. Overall, it is going to be a frigid day with many of us in the upper 30s and low 40s! The gusty northerly wind will not help. At least skies will be sunny.

An area of low pressure will move in for the end of the work week and weekend with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It’s looking like a 50/50 weekend with rain possible on Saturday and drying out for Sunday.