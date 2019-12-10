Elderly woman dies at hospital after head-on crash in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – An elderly Dinwiddie Woman died at a local hospital Monday after a head-on crash in Isle of Wight County last week.

On December 3, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a crash at the intersection of Route 520/Four Square Road and Route 637 Central Hill Road.

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. when the driver of a 1994 Dodge Intrepid, identified as Taylor G. Whitley of Windsor, was traveling southbound on Route 620, made a left turn onto Route 637 and into the path of a 2011 Lexus RX350 that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the 2011 Lexus, identified as Priscilla B. Zinski, and her passenger, 80-year-old Sylvia C. Chambers of Dinwiddie, suffered major injuries and were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

On December 9, the hospital said Chambers died from her injuries. Her family members have been notified.

State Police say Whitley was also hurt in the crash and was charged with failure to yield right of way.

