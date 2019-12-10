× Duck Donuts offering week of free delivery

Duck Donuts, partnering with DoorDash, is offering free delivery now through December 15 on orders placed through their website.

A minimum order of $5 is required and delivery must be placed and paid online.

Free delivery is available within a 5-mile radius of stores where DoorDash delivery is provided, according to a Duck Donuts news release.

“We wanted to offer our guests the sweet treat of donuts and convenience this holiday with a free delivery week,” said Russ DiGilio, Duck Donuts founder and CEO. “Whether for a holiday office party or to enjoy with the family, let us deliver the donuts to you.”

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order doughnuts, including custom flavors and seasonal assortments such as the Holiday Assortment featuring mint icing and crushed peppermint topping. Items such as the breakfast sandwich, hot and iced coffee, espresso and other bottled beverages.

To locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit this link.