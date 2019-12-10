Case against man accused of murdering Virginia Beach college student in Federal Court

NORFOLK, Va. – The next step in the case against Eric Brian Brown will take place in Federal Court Tuesday morning.

Brown is a former Navy veteran accused of kidnapping and murdering Virginia Beach college student Ashanti Billie.

Billie is from Maryland but was attending college in Virginia Beach and working on JEB Little Creek.

Investigators say Brown abducted Billie from the base and killed her, leaving her body behind a church in North Carolina.

Brown has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been receiving treatment at Federal Facilities across the country in an attempt to regain his competency.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Norfolk Federal Court.

News 3 Reporter Allison Mechanic will be in the courtroom and will provide updates in the case as they become available.

