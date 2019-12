VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly will be addressing the Hampton Roads community on Tuesday.

Sec. Modly will be speaking at the annual meeting of the Hampton Roads Chamber.

His visit comes just a few weeks after Richard Spencer was fired as Secretary of the Navy over his handling of a case involving a Navy SEAL.

Modly is expected to address the economic impact of the Navy in Hampton Roads.

