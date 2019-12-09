White Castle recalls frozen burgers for possible Listeria

White Castle has recalled some of their frozen six pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers because of the possible presence of Listeria.

They have also recalled some 16 packs of hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

Listeria monocytogenesis an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeriainfection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The voluntary recall will impact product on shelves at select retailers with best by dates ranging from August 4, 2020 to August 17, 2020. Any product with these dates on shelves is presently being removed. Any product with a best by date before or after these best by dates is not included in the voluntary recall.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

White Castle said they conduct frequent and regular quality assurance tests. A recent sample conducted by a third party laboratory of its frozen sandwiches from one manufacturing facility showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes halting any shipment of product to customers. Since the problem was identified White Castle has not shipped any product from this facility to customers.