Russia handed four-year-ban by WADA over doping scandal

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has unanimously agreed to ban Russia from major international sporting competitions for four years over doping non-compliance.

WADA’s compliance review committee (CRC) had suggested several sanctions because of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) failure to cooperate fully during probes into Russian sport.

WADA’s executive committee decided to uphold the recommendations at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

RUSADA now has 21 days to accept the decision or send the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).