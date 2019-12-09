Russia handed four-year-ban by WADA over doping scandal

Posted 5:47 am, December 9, 2019, by

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has unanimously agreed to ban Russia from major international sporting competitions for four years over doping non-compliance.

WADA’s compliance review committee (CRC) had suggested several sanctions because of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) failure to cooperate fully during probes into Russian sport.

WADA’s executive committee decided to uphold the recommendations at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

RUSADA now has 21 days to accept the decision or send the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

