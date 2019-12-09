Police investigate Hampton armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a business robbery that happened on December 9.

Around 3 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about a business robbery that had just happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 3800 block of Shell Road.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed firearms and demanded money.

Police said after receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect ran away.

One suspect is described as a black male that was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and a mask. There are no photos of the suspects available at this time, according to police.