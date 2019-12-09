News 3 sources: Old Dominion University hires new football coach

NORFOLK, Va. – The Monarchs have their new bench boss.

Monday, Old Dominion University hired Ricky Rahne as its new head football coach. This, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation who chose to speak anonymously because the official announcement has yet to be made. The 39 year-old replaces Bobby Wilder, the program’s lone coach prior to Rahne’s hire, who resigned last week.

Rahne spent the last six seasons as an offensive assistant at Penn State – including the past two years as offensive coordinator.

This story will be updated.