Norfolk brewery closing its doors by end of year

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk brewery has announced that their doors will be closing soon.

Coelacanth Brewing said they will be closing by the end of the year on Facebook.

The brewery is almost four years old and is located near the Ghent area of Norfolk.

On Facebook they said, “It’s been an amazing, crazy, fun, hard, interesting, fulfilling and stressful 4 years. But we’ve decided to close our doors by the end of the year. We hope you’ll come out over the next few weeks (including our 4th Anniversary party on 12/14/19), drink some beer and help us celebrate the past 4 years of Ugly Fish and Beautiful Beer!”