Monday's First Warning Forecast: More rain along with a wild temperature swing this week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast:

From the 70s to the 30s… big temperature swing this week!

After a rainy start to our Monday, rain chances will decrease through midday and into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It’ll be breezy today as winds will increase this afternoon out of the southwest between 10 and 20 mph. The southerly winds will lead to an unseasonable warm afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 60s today.

The mostly cloudy skies will return on Tuesday with breezy south winds once again during the afternoon. It’ll be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next round of rain moves in late Tuesday to Wednesday along with the passage of a strong cold front.

Scattered showers will be possible through Wednesday afternoon. Behind the front will be noticeably cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday will only be in the upper 40s.

The coldest day of the week will be Thursday. Highs will only reach the upper 30s.

Our next round of rain will move in over the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

