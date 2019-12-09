Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

