HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Whether it's given as a a holiday gift, served on a a party plate or indulged in by your family, homemade chocolate bark is a great treat for the holiday season. Chef Matthew May demonstrates how to make two versions of this dessert, a dark chocolate peppermint and spicy dark chocolate chipotle, almond and cherry bark.

Catch Chef Matthew for interactive cooking classes at The Chef's Table to learn more great recipes like this. Visit www.matthewmay.org for more information.