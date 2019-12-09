Local sailor who survived cancer collecting Christmas cards for those still fighting

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Navy sailor, CrossFit coach, cancer survivor. You can add “supporter” to the list of Michael Gomez’s titles.

Last year, Gomez was battling leukemia in the fight for his life.

News 3 met with his gym, CrossFit Little Creek, which was holding a party to hopefully find a bone marrow match.

Today, Gomez is cancer-free and he’s on a mission to bring a smile to those still in the fight.

Gomez is collecting holiday cards for patients in treatment at Duke Adult Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic in Durham, N.C., who won’t be able to go home for the holidays.

In a post on CrossFit Little Creek’s Facebook page, he said:

“I’m sending out a huge box filled with things to lift the spirits. A lot of patients will either be at the clinic site or on the bone marrow transplant floor in the hospital instead of at home with their families this Christmas/New Years.”

Gomez and the CrossFit Little Creek are asking anyone wishing to send a card should drop it off at the gym at 9567 Shore Drive before December 16.

Avoid scented cards for those who might have sensitive stomachs from chemotherapy.