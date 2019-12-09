Former players, colleagues react to Ricky Rahne’s hiring as ODU football coach

NORFOLK, Va. – They’re happy for Ricky Rahne in Happy Valley.

After Rahne, who spent the past six seasons as an offensive assistant coach at Penn State in Happy Valley, was officially announced as Old Dominion University’s new head football coach – salutes via social media and beyond came in for the Monarchs’ new bench boss.

In addition to tweets from Penn State head coach James Franklin praising his loyalty and calling him a “rising star” and quarterback Sean Clifford thanking his mentor for everything he’s done, Nittany Lions tight end Nick Bowers said, in a text message, “ODU got a great coach. He’s a great guy and a very good football coach. He really cares about his guys. Coach Rahne is very smart. He knows how to call an offense and break down an defense. I wish nothing but the best for him and his family. He will do great things for ODU.”

During the 2019 season, with Rahne as offensive coordinator, Bowers caught three touchdown passes – the fourth-best total on the team. Under Rahne’s coordination, the Nittany Lions boasted the nation’s 22nd-best scoring offense in 2019 – one season after PSU posted its highest rushing average (204.9) since 2008 (205.8) and ranked No. 16 nationally in red zone offense (.897) in 2018.

I want to thank @RickyRahne for everything he has done for me these past few years. Not only is he a great coach, but has been a great mentor to myself and my teammates. I will miss ya coach! @ODUFootball is getting a great one! Much love✊ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/1mHvsolGdH — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) December 9, 2019

Old Dominion just got the smartest, most determined, cool, calm and collective coach in the entire country. So happy for him, wouldn’t be where I am today without @RickyRahne and now I am officially a Monarch fan. Get ready to WIN NOW! https://t.co/Q0MMQQ9LDp — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) December 9, 2019