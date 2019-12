Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Consumer research is telling us that while most women still prefer natural diamonds for the most emotional milestones in their lives, like their engagement, but we're now seeing interest in lab-grown diamonds for lighter, everyday occasions. Jamie Cadwell Gage, Editorial Director for Lightbox, shows us some of the beautiful lab-grown diamonds and talks about their affordability and the science behind them.

Learn more at www.lightboxjewelry.com.