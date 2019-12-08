Virginia falls to Clemson in ACC Championship game, 62-17

CHARLOTTE (VirginiaSports.com) – No. 23 Virginia (9-4) fell 62-17 to No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the 2019 ACC Championship game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Virginia had the most yards of total offense, with 387, against Clemson this year. The Cavaliers had 283 passing yards and 104 rushing. Clemson finished with 619 total yards. Virginia led the game in time of possession with 33:14. UVA’s defense had seven tackles for loss for 42 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Clemson scored first, but Virginia tied it up 7-7 with a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz.) to WR Hasise Dubois (Irvington, N.J.). Clemson had a 31-7 lead at the half.

UVA scored first to begin the second half when Perkins connected with WR Terrell Jana (Vancouver, B.C.). Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) added a 35-yard field goal.

STAT LEADERS

QB Bryce Perkins

Passing: 266 yards, 2 TD

Rushing: 58 yards

WR Hasise Dubois

10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD

FS Joey Blount

11 tackles, 1 TFL

NOTES

• QB Perkins passed for 266 yards, becoming only the second quarterback to throw for 3,000+ yards in a season, joining Kurt Benkert (3,207; 2017).

• Perkins broke Benkert’s UVA single-season passing record in the fourth quarter. Perkins owns the UVA single-season passing record with 3,215 yards.

• With 58 rushing yards, Perkins passed “Bullet” Bill Dudley (1,631) for No. 1 on UVA’s career rushing list by a quarterback. Perkins now has 1,668 career rushing yards.

• WR Dubois finished with 10 receptions for 130 receiving yards. The 10 receptions are a career high.

• The 130 receiving yards by Dubois is the most given up by Clemson to one receiver this season.

• WR Billy Kemp finished with a career-high nine receptions and 66 receiving yards.

• FS De’Vante Cross notched his first career sack in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Virginia will find out which bowl game it will play in on Sunday, Dec. 8.