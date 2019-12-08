Robber gets away with over $6,000 worth of electronics from Norfolk home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This is the box that Hannah Garrett's black X-Box came in.

“We are a house of gamers so it was kind of heart breaking to see our primary enjoyment taken away,” said Hannah Garrett. Taken away by an intruder. The X-Box wasn’t the only thing taken.

“Three of our laptops, X-BOX, PS4 and our switch,” she adds.

Hannah and her roommates believe the man seen in this surveillance video is the person who broke into their house here on Oklahoma avenue Thursday night when they weren’t home.

Moments after the video you just watched is when the RING camera deactivated the woman who lives her tells us that she believes that the man who went into her home probably yanked out the WiFi cord and that’s what forced the RING to stop recording.

“I feel like when they were taking the laptops it was just like don’t know which cord is what so he yanked everything,” said Garrett.

They came home to a shattered back door some of the glass is still on the ground. “Glass everywhere, oddly enough because it was only the back door that got broken into but there was glass everywhere,” she adds.

She tells us forensics came over and Norfolk Police are still investigating who got away with their pricey items.

"Each laptop was around $2,000 and for each console it was about $300 a piece.”

Hannah says she plans to add additional security to her home. She also plans to enjoy this break away from her gaming consoles.

“We see it more as an opportunity to reconnect with one another and get away from electronics I guess.”

She also wants the community to keep their eyes and ears open.

“There is a lot of craziness during the holidays that happen so it’s that time of the year, so vigilance is a big things and community,” said Garrett.