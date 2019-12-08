Redskins fall to the Packers at Lambeau Field, 20-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins took a beating on Sunday in Washington’s 20-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Redskins offense struggled early, going three-and-out their first three possessions of the game. Meanwhile, an Aaron Jones touchdown run gave Green Bay an early 7-0 lead their first drive of the day.
At the end of the first quarter the Packers added seven more points after an Aaron Rodgers touchdown completion to tight end Robert Tonyan in the end zone.
Washington’s defense shut down the Packers’ offense the remainder of the first half, while putting seven on the board with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter. After Dwayne Haskins connected with Kelvin Harmon for 30 yards, Adrian Peterson scored on a 2-yard run
The Redskins finally capitalized with a Dwayne Haskins deep ball to Kelvin Harmon for 30 yards, and Peterson punched it in for a 2-yard score. The score would be 14-6 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Packers would once again start a half with great momentum, adding three points to the board with a field goal by Mason Crosby to take a 17-6 lead.
Haskins battled an ankle injury throughout the second half, constantly seen limping on the field, but he stays in at quarterback.
With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Haskins connects with rookie receiver Terry McLaurin to cut Washington’s deficit to five and the Packers win 20-15 at Lambeau Field.