Redskins fall to the Packers at Lambeau Field, 20-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins took a beating on Sunday in Washington’s 20-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Redskins offense struggled early, going three-and-out their first three possessions of the game. Meanwhile, an Aaron Jones touchdown run gave Green Bay an early 7-0 lead their first drive of the day.

At the end of the first quarter the Packers added seven more points after an Aaron Rodgers touchdown completion to tight end Robert Tonyan in the end zone.

Washington’s defense shut down the Packers’ offense the remainder of the first half, while putting seven on the board with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter. After Dwayne Haskins connected with Kelvin Harmon for 30 yards, Adrian Peterson scored on a 2-yard run