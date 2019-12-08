Newport News Police searching for suspect accused of stealing firearms from gun store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department needs your help to solve a recent burglary from a business.

According to police, at approximately 2:34 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to Tacticool Firearms at 9913 Warwick Blvd. in reference to a burglary alarm.

Upon arrival, officers saw that a front window of the business had been shattered. Further investigation revealed that at approximately 2:31 a.m., an unknown suspect with a tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing and a mask, smashed the window and entered the business.

The suspect took multiple firearms and fled the business.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.