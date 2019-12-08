× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and fog overnight, Monday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some wild weather this week. Hang on!

Many communities have already reached their low temperatures and temperatures will actually start to warm as the night progresses. We will also have to deal with areas of fog. An area of low pressure will lift northward tonight and off the coast on Monday. This will spread rain across the area overnight and through lunchtime Monday. Looks like we will dry out a bit after that with just clouds and a couple spotty showers possible. The day won’t be a complete washout. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. This will help to pump in much milder air. Many folks will warm into the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will be very mild overnight with lows near 60 degrees. Conditions should be mostly dry, but dense fog could become and issue.

Even warmer air will move in for Tuesday and winds will pick up a bit out of the southwest. As of now, it looks like most of the daylight hours should remain dry with a few breaks in the clouds possible. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s. Our record high in Norfolk of 78 degrees set back in 2007 should be safe. Rain chances will increase after 5 PM as a strong cold front approaches. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 40s overnight with rain.

Rain will be possible early Wednesday. Again, doesn’t look like it’ll be a washout. You’ll need the umbrella as you head to work or school, but won’t on the way home. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to near 30. This will make for a very cold start Thursday. Expect wind chills in the 20s as you head out the door. Overall, it is going to be a frigid day with many of us struggling to get out of the 30s! The gusty northerly wind will not help. At least skies will be sunny.

An area of low pressure will move in for the end of the work week and weekend with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

