The Locker Room Show | December 6

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Megan Plain previews some of Saturday's biggest college football games, including the ACC Championship game between Virginia and Clemson.

College hoops is in full swing and ODU prepares for its in-state rivalry with VCU, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on WGNT.

Three teams from our area enter the weekend still alive in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs as Maury, Oscar Smith and Lake Taylor prepare to host state semifinal matchups.