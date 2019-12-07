ODU men’s hoops travels to Richmond to face in-state rival VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – When Old Dominion men’s basketball (3-6) faces in-state rival Virginia Commonwealth (6-2) Saturday night, the Monarchs looks to put an end to their 5-game losing streak.

When the two met in Norfolk last season, the Monarchs overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Rams 62-52 and break a three-game series losing streak.

ODU faces VCU in enemy territory this season, looking to pick up their first win at the Siegel Center since 2011.