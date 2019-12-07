ODU men’s hoops travels to Richmond to face in-state rival VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – When Old Dominion men’s basketball (3-6) faces in-state rival Virginia Commonwealth (6-2) Saturday night, the Monarchs looks to put an end to their 5-game losing streak.
When the two met in Norfolk last season, the Monarchs overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Rams 62-52 and break a three-game series losing streak.
ODU faces VCU in enemy territory this season, looking to pick up their first win at the Siegel Center since 2011.
While it’s any away game for the Monarchs, it’s a homecoming for ODU guard Jason Wade.
Wade is from Richmond, and before deciding to become a Monarch, was deciding between VCU and ODU.
Saturday night will mark the 95th all-time meeting between these two schools, as VCU leads the series, 50-44.
VCU and ODU were Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rivals from 1995 to 2012. The Rams left the CAA following the 2011-12 season – one year after the program reached the NCAA Final Four.
You can watch the game LIVE on WGNT when it airs at 8 p.m.