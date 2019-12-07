No. 22 UVA and No. 3 Clemson square off in ACC Championship game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 29: Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers throws a pass. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – For the first time in Cavaliers history, No. 22 Virginia football is playing in the ACC Championship game.

When the Wahoos face No. 3 Clemson on Saturday it marks the 48th meeting between the two in series history. The Tigers hold a 38-8-1 advantage.

Clemson, which ranks 2nd in total defense and 3rd in total offense, is a whopping 28.5-point favorite. The Tigers have won 27 straight games and four consecutive ACC titles.

“I love, love, love a challenge and doing hard stuff. This is just the next thing for this program to take on,” Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “You’re talking about a team that has won a National Championship two of the last three years… this is now the pinnacle, or one of the pinnacle programs, in college football.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 29: Ryan Nelson #54 of the Virginia Cavaliers hoists the Commonwealth Cup. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

“As we’re building, as we’re ascending, as we’re climbing, as we’re becoming, where else would we rather be? And we’ve earned the chance to be there.”

“This isn’t like any regular season game,” UVA defensive end Mandy Alonso said. “This is a championship game and we have to have a different mentality this week.”

Virginia and Clemson face off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.

