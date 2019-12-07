Man seriously injured in early morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division responded to a shooting that left a man severely injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 12:45 a.m. When officers arrived to the 1200 block of Maxwell Drive, they found a 48-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was walking in the area when he was struck, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.