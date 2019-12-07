Hampton Police searching for suspects following armed 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed business robbery that happened Friday night.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in at 10:14 p.m. When officers arrived at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of East Little Back River Road, they learned that the suspects entered the business, displayed firearms and demanded money.

The two suspects then fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, black pants with horizontal white stripes and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black pants.

There are no photos of the suspects available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.