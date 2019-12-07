× First Warning Forecast: One more dry day before we have several days of rain

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some wild weather this week. Hang on!

Skies will stay clear overnight and temperatures will plummet. Many communities will dip into the upper 20s to around the freezing mark. Brrr!

Not as cold for your Sunday. Winds will be out of the ESE, which will bring in some milder air. We’ll start the day off mostly sunny with increasing clouds as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s and will dip into the upper 40s overnight. Rain chances will ramp up after midnight.

Expect rain at times throughout Monday and Tuesday. Make sure you grab the rain gear! Even though it will be wet, it will be much warmer. High temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s on Monday and close to 70 on Tuesday!

Some showers will linger into the first half of Wednesday. It will be much colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Skies will clear out and temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. This is setting up for a very cold Thursday.

Plenty of that deceiving sunshine on tap for Thursday. Many of us will struggle to get out of the 30s! What a difference a few days make.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

