Christmas lights and sounds flood streets for annual Holiday Parade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Crowds of people gathered at the Oceanfront, Saturday evening, to see floats and bands make their way up Atlantic Avenue for the 25th annual Holiday Parade at the Beach.

Marching bands from local schools performed, holiday floats were carried up the street, and floats were decorated with lights and people waving to the crowds. Parade participants also handed out goodies to children.

Virginia Beach resident, Allen Blackburn, attends the parade each year with his family.

"I think the community is great, I think they come together especially in times and we really enjoy living here," Blackburn said.

As for Natalie Stamey, another Virginia Beach resident, she said she enjoyed watching the high school marching bands perform.

"Those kids put in so many hours of time in rehearsals and sometimes in cold weather in this area, it's great to see them give it their all and put on a great performance," Stamey said.

The evening was cold, but was not enough to deter the fun. Visitors bundled themselves up in hats, scarves, and gloves. Parade organizers said there were 89 floats this year.