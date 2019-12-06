Who killed Tippy? Richmond Animal Control officers investigate after dog shot in alley

Tippy (Courtesy: CBS 6)

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers are investigating the shooting death of a four-year-old dog named Tippy.

“[Tippy] was shot at close range and killed on Tuesday, December 3 at 4 p.m. in the alley beside 2416 Yorktown Avenue in Richmond,” RACC posted on Facebook. “Multiple people were in this area when the shooting took place and we are confident someone knows something but has yet to come forward.”

Tippy was described as a brown brindle, neutered male pit mix, CBS 6 reported.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

