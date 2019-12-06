What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of December 8th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of December 8th

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

SUPERGIRL

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THE KICKOFF TO THE EPIC TELEVISION CROSSOVER EVENT, CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS – The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Batwoman (guest star Ruby Rose), White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz), The Atom (guest star Brandon Routh) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber (#509). Original airdate 12/8/2019.

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

“CRISIS AFTERMATH I”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PART ONE OF A TWO-PART SPECIAL – In celebration of the massive new DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW is proud to announce Crisis Aftermath hosted by superfan, and frequent series director, Kevin Smith. We’ll go behind the scenes to explore every angle of this year’s explosive crossover, hear from the shows’ stars and the creative minds behind The CW’s biggest event yet, plus special guests, sneak peeks and surprises. Original airdate 12/8/2019.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

BATWOMAN

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CAN THE REAL CLARK KENT PLEASE STAND UP? PART TWO OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY – The group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Don Whitehead and Holly Henderson (#108). Original airdate 12/9/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WINTER FINALE – The Pierce family fears for Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) life. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#309). Original airdate 12/9/2019.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

THE FLASH

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER – Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#609). Original airdate 12/10/2019.

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

“CRISIS AFTERMATH II”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PART TWO OF A TWO-PART SPECIAL – In celebration of the massive new DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW is proud to announce Crisis Aftermath hosted by superfan, and frequent series director, Kevin Smith. We’ll go behind the scenes to explore every angle of this year’s explosive crossover, hear from the shows’ stars and the creative minds behind The CW’s biggest event yet, plus special guests, sneak peeks and surprises. Original airdate 12/10/2019.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH FOR FORSYTHE PENDLETON JONES I — After declaring war on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists a secret weapon against her father – her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie (KJ Apa) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber), leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finally makes peace with the past that’s been haunting her. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#409.) Original airdate 12/11/2019.

NANCY DREW

“The Hidden Staircase” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

WINTER FINALE – In our winter finale, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew desperately search for George’s (Leah Lewis) missing sister, Ted (guest star Ariah Lee), whose kidnapping eerily mirrors the investigation that started Nancy’s sleuthing career. Meanwhile, while revisiting the trauma of her past, as a means to solving the present-day mystery, Nancy finally reconnects with her father just as an escalation in the Lucy Sable investigation threatens to separate them forever. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor (#109). Original airdate 12/11/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

SUPERNATURAL

“Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

GOD BLESSES HIM WHO HELPS HIS BROTHER – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel’s (Misha Collins) continued search for a way to defeat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict) leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1508). Original Airdate 12/12/2019.

LEGACIES

“This Christmas Was Surprisingly Violent” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IT’S CHRISTMAS IN MYSTIC FALLS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) joins forces with an unlikely ally to take down a Christmas monster, who’s using holiday cheer to infiltrate the Salvatore School. Elsewhere, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) surprises Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with news about his family lineage, and Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) accompanies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) on her latest mission. Kaylee Bryant and Matthew Davis also star. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Hannah Rosner (#208). Original airdate 12/12/2019.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

“The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A HOLLYWOOD TRADITION WITH GRAND MARSHAL MARIO LOPEZ AND THE LOPEZ FAMILY – The “Largest Christmas Celebration in America” will be hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton and Grand Marshal Mario Lopez along with the Lopez family. The parade on Hollywood Boulevard will include live musical performances from a variety of today’s popular entertainers. A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route. Taped for network television, the celebration is presented and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/13/2019.