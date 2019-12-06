Virginia Beach Fire responds to early morning boat fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a boat fire early Friday morning.

According to the department, the call for the fire came in at around 3:25 a.m. Crews responded to the waterfront in the 500 block of Winston Salem Avenue, where they found a 42-foot fishing boat on fire.

The fire was brought under control at 3:42 a.m. with the help of fire boats from the City of Virginia Beach. Boom was applied in the waterway to contain any hazardous materials from the boat.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, officials said.

The boat was completely destroyed.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.