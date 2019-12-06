Talking with the author of “The Magic Christmas Ornament” on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The spirit of Christmas is found in many holiday traditions and for one family, it came in the form of a very special Christmas story that inspired a children's book called "The Magic Christmas Ornament". Co-author Jim Barbato joins us to talk about the family tradition and shares the sweet story of writing the book with his daughter now that she is an adult.

"The Magic Christmas Ornament" is available for purchase at Amazon and most major book stores. It can also be ordered at magicchristmasbulb.com.