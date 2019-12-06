Suffolk couple arrested, charged with child abuse after child found physically restrained in bathroom

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department arrested two people on charges including abduction and kidnapping, abuse and neglect of children and cruelty and injuries to children after receiving a tip about alleged child abuse.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Holland Road Thursday evening. Upon preliminary investigation, officers learned that James Ray Peck, 50, and April Marie Peck, 45, had custody of four children that were living in unsanitary conditions.

A juvenile male was located in a bathroom of the home, physically restrained. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for medical observation.

Police said drug paraphernalia was also found at the home.

Both Pecks were taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Child Protective Services removed the children from the home, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges could be filed.