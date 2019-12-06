Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From wind chills in the 20s, to highs near 70°

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

I call this Rip van Winkle weather. You go to bed in one season and wake up in another! And it looks like we will have several of those kinds of days with wild swings in temperatures over the next week.

The first of several cold fronts will roll through overnight Friday and into Saturday. Skies will clear and the winds will howl, especially through the first half of your Saturday. Expect high temperatures only in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 20s through much of the day, despite plenty of sunshine.

Those winds will diminish and temperatures will warm up on Sunday. The second half of the weekend is looking more comfortable for any outdoor plans you have. Expect high temperatures a little above normal in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Sunday night clouds will roll in, laying the groundwork for several days of rain on the way.

Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. But the trade-off for the soggy weather is warmer weather. Expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday and near 70° on Tuesday.

Some of the wet weather lingers into the first half of Wednesday, but the warm weather does not. A strong cold front will send temperatures tumbling. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 40s on Wednesday and on Thursday we may not even get out of the 30s! Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1948 Flooding: Richmond City Locks 20.9′

2009 Light snow across Fluvanna, Cumberland, South Central VA

