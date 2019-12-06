Local music spotlight with Jim Masters on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jim Masters (jimmastersmusic.com) is a musician based out of southeastern Virginia where he averages over 110 live shows at fifteen to twenty different venues each year. He joins us to perform two original songs, "She's My Mistress" and "Get Away".

Catch Jim performing again:

Saturday, December 7th at Derlz's in Suffolk

Thursday, December 12th at Dock of the Bay in Carrollton

Friday, December 13th at Sunset Grill in Norfolk

Wednesday, December 18th at Dock of the Bay in Portsmouth

Thursday, December 19th at Dock of the Back in Carrollton

Thursday, December 26th at Surry Seafood in Surry