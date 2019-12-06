Local music spotlight with Jim Masters on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jim Masters (jimmastersmusic.com) is a musician based out of southeastern Virginia where he averages over 110 live shows at fifteen to twenty different venues each year. He joins us to perform two original songs, "She's My Mistress" and "Get Away".
Catch Jim performing again:
Saturday, December 7th at Derlz's in Suffolk
Thursday, December 12th at Dock of the Bay in Carrollton
Friday, December 13th at Sunset Grill in Norfolk
Wednesday, December 18th at Dock of the Bay in Portsmouth
Thursday, December 19th at Dock of the Back in Carrollton
Thursday, December 26th at Surry Seafood in Surry