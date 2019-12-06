Hampton home suffers extensive damage after fire

HAMPTON, Va. – A home in the 900 block of Hannah Street was severely damaged after a fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 4 p.m.

Officials say there was extensive fire damage on the first floor and heat and smoke damage on the second floor of the two-story home.

Firefighters with the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Two adults and two children were at home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt in this incident.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say it appears to be accidental.

600 Blk Hannah St. Extensive fire damage on the first floor with heat and smoke damage on second floor. Fire was under control in 10 min. 2 adults and 2 minors at home at the time of the fire, neg injuries. Fire under investigation appears accidental. Time of call 4pm. pic.twitter.com/0yVNNnUhpl — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) December 6, 2019