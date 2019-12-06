× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: From freezing to near 70

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big temperature swings ahead… Bundle up! Temperatures will start in the 20s and low 30s this morning, 10 to 15 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning but clouds will build in by midday. We will see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures warming to near 60. A few isolated showers are possible later today and tonight as a cold front moves in.

Clouds will clear out early Saturday morning with sunshine for most of the day. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel colder with strong north winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures will rebound to the mid and upper 50s on Sunday and winds will relax. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Most of the weekend will be dry but a few showers could sneak in by Sunday night.

Get ready for a warm but soggy start to next week. Highs will climb to the mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s on Tuesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with multiple rounds of rain for the first half of the work week.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows near 40. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 6th

1948 Flooding: Richmond City Locks 20.9′

2009 Light snow across Fluvanna, Cumberland, South Central VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.