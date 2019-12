NORFOLK, Va. – A driver was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left a woman critically injured late Friday night.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Ingleside Road around 10 p.m.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The driver fled the scene but was taken into custody near the crash.

