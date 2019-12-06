× Customer punched over taking too long at register in Florida Walmart

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Police have charged a Cape Coral man with battery after he reportedly punched another customer in the checkout line at a Walmart store.

It happened Wednesday evening at the Neighborhood Market store on Pine Island Road at Nicholas Parkway.

According to Cape Coral Police, 69-year-old Henry Harvey became angry over customers ahead of him in line taking too long at the register.

Related: Woman pulls gun on McDonald’s employees over condiment mix-up, police say

An argument resulted in Harvey punching the victim in the head. Officers later located Harvey at his home and arrested him.

The victim was not seriously injured.