Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cut off during live radio interview after swearing multiple times

DALLAS – Things are looking grim for the Dallas Cowboys.

Frustration has reached an all-time high this season after the team dropped its third straight game – a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears last night – and that frustration was evident when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on a live radio show this morning.

During his weekly appearance on the team’s official radio station, 103.5 the Fan in Dallas, things escalated right out of the gate.

Less than thirty seconds into the interview Jones was asked if he’s “embarrassed” by how the team’s playing, and Jones clapped back right away.

“Get your damn act together yourself, okay? Now, we’re gonna have a good visit this morning, but settle down just a little bit,” Jones said.