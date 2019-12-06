Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cut off during live radio interview after swearing multiple times

DALLAS – Things are looking grim for the Dallas Cowboys.
Frustration has reached an all-time high this season after the team dropped its third straight game – a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears last night – and that frustration was evident when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on a live radio show this morning.
During his weekly appearance on the team’s official radio station, 103.5 the Fan in Dallas, things escalated right out of the gate.
Less than thirty seconds into the interview Jones was asked if he’s “embarrassed” by how the team’s playing, and Jones clapped back right away.
“I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and I don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”
He later curses multiple times while answering a question about head coach Jason Garrett’s job security, and the call was automatically dropped due to a delay system the studio has in place. The system shuts down an interview when there are repetitive curse words.
Jones has stated that Garrett will not be fired before the end of the season.
He later rejoins the call and while describing the mood throughout the organization says, “we all feel like hell.”
“What I do is I get mad and I scream in my pillow. That low, low eerie thing you’re hearing going across Dallas… that’s me screaming in my pillow.”
Despite a 6-and-7 record, the Cowboys are first place in the NFC East. Their next matchup is against the loss Angeles Rams in Dallas next Sunday.