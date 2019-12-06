Bicyclist hospitalized after crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A bicyclist is in the hospital after he collided with a car in the area of Westover Street and W. Ehringhaus Street early Friday evening.

Elizabeth City Police say 63-year-old Tommy Whitehurst collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 27-year-old Rachel Whitehead.

Whitehurst was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later transferred to Pit Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department is still conducting a thorough investigation.

There is no further information.

